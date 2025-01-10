41 fascinating retro photos of Blackpool town centre some a century old

Historic photos from the turn of the 20th century to pictures from a couple of decades ago, this gallery reminds us what our town centre was like through the years.

From its humble beginnings to a town centre with shops, shopping centres, theatres, pubs and cafes, the main drag of retail streets has changed somewhat through the years. It’s hard to imagine what it was like all those years ago. It’s changed but still very familiar. These pictures are step back in time through the decades to visit the old days.

Orry's outfitters at the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street makes way for the new Lewis's store as the Palace block is demolished in 1962

Birley Street, 1930s

View of Church Street looking towards the promenade and Market Street from Grand Theatre door 2007

Victoria Street in the 00s

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building which housed the Stationers was once The Trevelyan Hotel which closed in 1950

Springfield Road, late 90s

