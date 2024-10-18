This is why I believe our Climate Change strategy is vital to the future of people living in Blackpool
Coun Jane Hugo, Blackpool council's cabinet member for climate change, says it is vital the town takes steps now to mitigate for future increases in temperature and rainfall.
Figures show temperatures in Blackpool are already almost one degree (Centigrade) hotter compared to 60 years ago and there have been more hours of sunshine in recent years. A Climate Adaptation Plan 2024 to 2029 has been agreed by the council's executive.
Coun Hugo said: "Climate mitigation is already high on our agenda and plans are underway to help Blackpool Council reach net-zero by 2030. The five-year adaptation plan will complement our mitigation plans and help us to address, respond and prepare for the impact of climate change.
"Climate adaptation is important for Blackpool for several reasons. As a coastal town, we are vulnerable to rising sea levels and more frequent storm surges.
"Climate change is increasing the risk of flooding and coastal erosion, threatening homes, businesses, and tourism infrastructure. Adaptation measures, such as improved sea defences, are essential to protect the town from these risks.
"Hotter summers and extreme weather can increase health risks, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Preparing healthcare services, improving housing, and creating cooling spaces are critical to ensuring residents’ health and wellbeing.
"By prioritizing climate adaptation, Blackpool can protect its economy, improve social resilience, and ensure long-term sustainability in the face of climate change."
Climate figures from the Met Office comparing the period of 1961 to 1990 and 1991 to 2020 show average maximum temperatures in Blackpool have increased by 0.81 degrees, and average minimum temperatures have increased by 0.88 degrees.
