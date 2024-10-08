Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bid for a further £11m to protect Blackpool from the risk of rising sea levels has been successful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been awarded the funding from the Environment Agency for extended sea defence works in Anchorsholme which will address beach lowering.

Anchorsholme beach showing where sand has migrated exposing clay and cobbles | Blackpool Council

It is proposed to build groynes, which would be rocky barriers stretching into the sea and able to trap sand so it stays on the beach and reduces the risk of erosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report published in March warned "the beach levels are lower than expected" and that without action"there is a danger that the beach will continue to lower and the beach could be lost."

Rising sea levels, climate change and increased storminess were blamed for the changes.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change, said: "We have a comprehensive plan in place for our coastline to prevent the devastating consequences of coastal erosion.

"Over the coming years more than £100m will be spent on coastal protection schemes. It is not a one size fits all solution. Three different schemes will designed to address the specific issues faced. Over the coming weeks we will be sharing the plans for Anchorsholme with residents, businesses and visitors in a series of public events."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing sea defences at Anchorsholme | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The original £27m Anchorsholme Coast Protection scheme was completed in 2017. During construction there was a requirement for additional works to the headland area and further approval was given by the Environment Agency in 2016 for these works.

Following a storm in 2017, a defect was identified which the contractor Balfour Beatty agreed to address, at their expense, by providing rock armour along the revetment wall.

Exploratory work carried out over the last two years identified accelerated the beach lowering in Anchorsholme.

The Environment Agency has allocated £61m to replace and upgrade coastal defences in the north of the town. A total of £57m has been allocated to a beach management scheme between Cocker Square and South Pier. This will address beach levels, ensuring that the life of the sea defences in that area are prolonged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Shore, Environment Agency area coastal engineer for Cumbria and Lancashire, said:“The Environment Agency is really pleased to be working with Blackpool Council and the local community on improvements to the Anchorsholme scheme.

“The works will stabilise and encourage the growth of healthy beach levels which are a critical first line of defence against rising sea levels caused by climate change."

These projects will reduce the risk of coastal flooding for over 10,000 households.