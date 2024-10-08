Go ahead for £11m grant from Environment Agency to protect Anchorsholme beach in Blackpool as sea levels rise
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The council has been awarded the funding from the Environment Agency for extended sea defence works in Anchorsholme which will address beach lowering.
It is proposed to build groynes, which would be rocky barriers stretching into the sea and able to trap sand so it stays on the beach and reduces the risk of erosion.
A council report published in March warned "the beach levels are lower than expected" and that without action"there is a danger that the beach will continue to lower and the beach could be lost."
Rising sea levels, climate change and increased storminess were blamed for the changes.
Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change, said: "We have a comprehensive plan in place for our coastline to prevent the devastating consequences of coastal erosion.
"Over the coming years more than £100m will be spent on coastal protection schemes. It is not a one size fits all solution. Three different schemes will designed to address the specific issues faced. Over the coming weeks we will be sharing the plans for Anchorsholme with residents, businesses and visitors in a series of public events."
The original £27m Anchorsholme Coast Protection scheme was completed in 2017. During construction there was a requirement for additional works to the headland area and further approval was given by the Environment Agency in 2016 for these works.
Following a storm in 2017, a defect was identified which the contractor Balfour Beatty agreed to address, at their expense, by providing rock armour along the revetment wall.
Exploratory work carried out over the last two years identified accelerated the beach lowering in Anchorsholme.
The Environment Agency has allocated £61m to replace and upgrade coastal defences in the north of the town. A total of £57m has been allocated to a beach management scheme between Cocker Square and South Pier. This will address beach levels, ensuring that the life of the sea defences in that area are prolonged.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Andrew Shore, Environment Agency area coastal engineer for Cumbria and Lancashire, said:“The Environment Agency is really pleased to be working with Blackpool Council and the local community on improvements to the Anchorsholme scheme.
“The works will stabilise and encourage the growth of healthy beach levels which are a critical first line of defence against rising sea levels caused by climate change."
These projects will reduce the risk of coastal flooding for over 10,000 households.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.