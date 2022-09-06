Blackpool preparing for £61m next phase of seafront upgrade

A £61m investment into upgrading sea defences in Bispham was confirmed in April this year, and it is hoped work will begin in 2023.

The scheme covers a 1.5km stretch between Princes Way at Little Bispham and Red Bank Road where the cliffs extend down to the beach, and 1.3 km from Gynn Square to Cocker Square.

Area of planned sea defence work

Following the submission of screening documents setting out initial proposals for the work, council officers have ruled an environmental impact assessment will be required as part of the planning process.

This is due to expected disruption on the beach as it is proposed to build rock headlands and groynes at 100 metre intervals.

The council is aiming to work with the Environment Agency, which has provided the funding, to select contractors and designers to deliver coastal protection schemes in the resort up until 2027.

An executive report says the council does not have in-house resources to carry out the work but the Environment Agency has created its own framework following "a rigorous procurement process."

View from the cliffs at Bispham

It adds: "The Environment Agency are promoting the use of the collaborative delivery framework for the Blackpool coast protection schemes to enable timely delivery."

The work will be part of the ongoing Blackpool Coastal Strategy introduced 10 years ago in partnership with the Environment Agency to protect the resort from the risk of flooding and erosion.

Around £150m has been invested in Blackpool over the past 30 years in improving sea defences, including at South Shore and most recently a 1km stretch at Princes Way in Anchorsholme which opened in 2017 and cost £27m.

This latest scheme at Bispham, costing £61.2m in total, will protect 3,631 households, 380 non-residential properties, as well as infrastructure including the tramway.

The existing Bispham defences, which were built in the 1980s, have been regularly maintained, but the council says they are now "life expired".