Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of Blackpool beach could be lost forever due to climate change unless an £11m bid for extra funding towards sea defences is successful.

Rising sea levels and more extreme storms have been blamed for the risk to the beach at Anchorsholme which council chiefs have warned "could be lost" unless urgent action is taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anchorsholme sea defences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a bid had been made for an extra £11m from the Environment Agency so the work can be carried out at the same time as repairs to the existing sea walls after cracks were found. It is proposed to build groynes, which would be rocky barriers stretching into the sea and able to trap sand so it stays on the beach and reduces the risk of erosion.

A council report warns "the beach levels are lower than expected" and if this is not fixed the "seawall will not be protected and the defences compromised and in addition, there is a danger that the beach will continue to lower and the beach could be lost."

The danger was uncovered during recent inspections as part of work towards £62m new sea defences at Bispham.

The report adds: "These trends have been identified as being due to climate change, increased storminess (cyclic, episodic, new normal), sea level rise, reduced supply of material from offshore,sediment transport along this coast, channels and sandbanks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once in place at Anchorsholme, the groynes would act as headlands to trap and retain the nature supply of sand while stabilising the beach and deflecting tidal currents. The report says talks with the Environment Agency around the funding have been positive, and money will be saved by doing the work while the repairs are being made to the existing sea wall.

A defect was found in the Anchorsholme sea wall not long after work on the £27m project was completed in 2017 by contractor Balfour Beatty. The council has now reached an agreement with Balfour Beatty which is carrying out the repairs with the cost borne by the contractor and its insurers.

Read More £61m investment revealed in new Blackpool sea defences

The Environment Agency has already allocated £62m to replace and upgrade coastal defences in Bispham, along two sections from Princes Way at Little Bispham to Red Bank Road, and from Gynn Square to Cocker Square. Both schemes will see improvements to access steps and slipways, replacement of the crest wall and beach management measures.

This scheme will reduce the risk of erosion to 3,631 households, 380 non-residential properties and also protect strategically important infrastructure that is vital to Blackpool as a resort and community, including the tramway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad