Experts at the MET Office say we’re for a “major change in weather” from this weekend - but does that mean snow?

Some news outlets have been warning of a wall of snow and snow drifts 4cm deep - but what is the real story for Lancashire?

The MET Office say that a cold and wintry spell is on the way -with all areas of the country feeling the chill from Sunday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explains: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek. Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”

Snow in Whitestake, January 2024. | Catherine Musgrove

“Much uncertainty”

Experts say that at this stage there’s much uncertainty in what we might see next week, with computer models showing a number of different scenarios. Rebekah added: “There is a lot of uncertainty in what might happen after Sunday, but there are a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. It is possible that there may be some more widespread snowfall across lower ground, but the chance of this for any given region is low at this stage.

MET Office snow scenarios for November 18/19 | MET Office

“What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week. Warnings for wintry hazards, including snow and ice, are possible, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Scenarios

The MET Office has produced three scenarios for early next week. They say the most likely is that there will be mostly rain, with some hill snow possible on “the northern edge”. Coastal areas with northerly winds may also experience some snow and sleet showers.

Forecast for Lancashire next week

Looking at the MET Office predictions for next week, Monday is likely to be a gloomy and wet affair for most, with highs of 11 degrees and lows of 4. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all look brighter, but temperatures are much lower - hovering around the freezing point. Interestingly, no snow is currently predicted for our area.