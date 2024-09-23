Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a miserable start to the week ☔

Met Office has issued weather warnings for parts of the country.

Amber alert for heavy rain is in place in areas.

The deluge is expected to produce some flooding and travel disruption in parts of the UK.

Heavy rain could cause flooding and disruptions in parts of the UK as the week gets off to a damp start. A storm has not yet been named by the Met Office, but weather warnings have been issued.

Yellow alerts for rain are in place for large parts of England and Wales, including all of Yorkshire, the midlands and the south east. A rare amber alert has also been issued for cities including Birmingham and Peterborough.

Temperatures are also expected to be cooler as summer is washed away from our memories. But as rain is set to hit many parts of the country, you may want to make sure you have the most up-to-date forecast possible - so we have pulled together a list of accurate apps that you can rely on.

How much rain will there be?

In its amber weather alert, the Met Office warns that up to 100-120mm of rain (or even more) could fall in parts of the country. Much of the rain is expected to fall in “six hours or less”, the forecaster has advised.

What are the best weather apps to download?

Whether you have an iPhone or a Samsung, we have pulled together a list of the best and most accurate weather apps you can download. See the full list below, it is broken up into separate lists for Apple and Android devices for your convenience.

iPhone

Weather

Okay, technically you don’t need to download this app, as it is Apple’s own weather application. But it still is one to make sure you have easily accessible on your home screen, whether as an app or a widget.

It has a 4.8 star rating on the App Store, based on over 100,000 reviews. The forecast comes from Apple Weather and for UK users you can get a 10-day prediction as well as hour-by-hour for the current day.

The app provides an outlook - “mostly sunny” for example - along with the high and low temperatures for the day. For users in the UK, you can also get next-hour precipitation forecasts.

BBC Weather

The BBC Weather app has a 4.6 star rating on Apple’s App Store based on a massive 1.2 million reviews. It boasts features such as ‘at-a-glance forecasts’ as well as hourly data for up to 14 days ahead for users in the UK as well as major international cities.

Users can also see the chance of precipitation in their location as well as a “feels like” temperature. It also will display Met Office weather warnings, in the event one has been issued.

It has a widget that can go on your iPhone’s home screen to easily see the latest forecast. It also has text-to-speech accessibility optimised for iOS ‘voice over’.

In a five star review, one App Store user wrote: “Does the impossible - predicts British weather.”

Met Office

You can save having to open up Safari and type Met Office dot com into the search bar, by downloading the forecaster’s very own application from the App Store. It has a 4.7 star rating based on 554,000 reviews - so safe to say it is a well regarded option - and is also currently ranked number 1 in the weather chart.

The app lets you switch quickly between daily and hourly forecasts for your favourite locations, depending on your current need. It will also send out notifications for weather warnings, so you are always kept informed.

Inside the app you can actually watch the latest video weather forecasts. You can also get pollen push notifications during hayfever season.

In a five star review, one App Store user wrote: “I’ve been using this app for years on different platforms since the first available version and I’m quite pleased with it.”

Windy.com

Not as familiar a name as the above apps, Windy.com is currently number 4 in the weather charts on the App Store. It has a 4.8 star rating based on 10,000 reviews.

It is an American designed app, but it does let users visualise the most detailed forecasts available for the UK by allowing you to switch between different weather forecast providers. Users can now get heatmaps of cities, which may be very useful in the coming days.

Like other apps, it offers a widget for iPhones which can be added to your home screen. Windy.com is also compatible with Apple Watch, so you can check the weather without opening your phone.

There is a premium version which offers detailed 1-hour data and faster services, as well as no-ads and tracking.

In a five star review, one App Store user wrote: “This app is awesome. Being able to very easily switch between different weather info providers is so useful. And being able to compare them all at the same time give you a much more reliable forecast.”

AccuWeather

Apple users can get the AccuWeather app across iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and Apple Watch, meaning you can get the latest forecast whatever device you are using at that moment. It has a 4.6 star rating based on just shy of 100,000 reviews.