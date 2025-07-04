Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to festival-goers after an incident where the station was used as an unauthorised parking bay.

Offering a ‘polite reminder’ on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the fire service said that crews from Lytham were mobilised to two incidents in the area yesterday evening and that the forecourt was full of vehicles and pedestrians being dropped off and picked up for Lytham Festival.

The post read: “This is a polite reminder regarding the use of Lytham Fire Station.

“We are aware of social media posts this morning relating to suggested un-authorised changes to the pre-organised collection and drop-off points at Lowther Gardens and the potential usage of Lytham Fire Station and the surrounding area.

“The forecourt at Lytham Fire Station should not be used for any such activity and is clearly marked as an area to keep clear with no stopping.

“The local area sees a large increase in vehicles and footfall during the festival, whilst there is a traffic management plan in place, using unauthorised locations increases the risk to all festival goers and residents as it can be difficult for emergency vehicles to navigate through traffic and get to incidents as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Please remember this when deciding where to park, pick up and drop off during the festival.”

The event kicked off yesterday with Stevie Wonder. | George Hodgson

They added: “Our Firefighters require immediate 24/7 access in to and out of Lytham Fire Station, and on to Station Road, seconds count and any delays can be devastating.

“We will be working with partner agencies to identify any unauthorised access and we request that all businesses and members of the public following the official travel advice set by the Festival organisers and local authority. Thank you and enjoy the Festival.”

Thousands are expected to attend the Lytham Festival which tarted yesterday and will run until Sunday with acts such as Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette set to perform.