'This has stopped his life' - dad of man dragged under van in Poulton hit and run sets up fundraiser
20-year-old Conna Smith suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment after a Ford Transit van collided with him and another pedestrian in his 40s who suffered minor injuries after the incident last month on Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Conna’s dad Jay Reynolds, 39, who lives in Blackpool, has said his son has since been released from hospital but has a long road to recovery.
He said: “He has just come out of hospital and he is keeping positive but he has a long way to go with rehabilitation which could take between nine to 12 months.
“This has stopped his life. He was a semi-professional footballer before all this and had a good job as a residential care worker.
“He is the most enthusiastic, loving, caring and outgoing person.”
Jay has set up a GoFundMe for his son to help with the costs of his son’s recovery.
He added: “I'm reaching out to ask for your support in Conna's recovery journey.
“Despite the challenges he faces, we are grateful that he is still with us. Conna is a resilient individual who is used to being active and constantly on the go, whether through work, football, gym sessions, or spending time with friends.
“As he embarks on his road to recovery, he will require extensive aftercare and physiotherapy to regain his strength.Your assistance in providing him with the necessary care and services, including physiotherapy and day to day care, will go a long way in supporting this.
“Thank you to everyone that has helped him so far.
“Together, we can help Conna on his journey to healing and getting back to his best self.”
If you would like to make a donation to Conna’s GoFundMe page click HERE.
Police located the van in the early hours of Sunday morning and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.
A further two suspects aged 24 and 23 were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians in Breck Road around 12.50am on Sunday.
All have been bailed pending further investigation.
A spokesperson for the police said that their enquiries are ‘very much ongoing’.
You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0063 of February 16.
