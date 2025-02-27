Poulton hit and run witness identified following Lancashire Police appeal

A witness wanted in regard to the Poulton hit and run earlier this month has been identified.

Lancashire Police have located the witness they wantedto speak to regarding the Poulton hit and run earlier this month. | Google Maps

Earlier this week, Lancashire Police asked for the public’s help to identify a woman they wanted to speak to as a witness following an incident in Poulton.

Lancashire Police were called at 12:50am on Sunday, February 16 to a report that a grey Ford Transit van had collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries for treatment.

Three men- two from Great Eccleston aged 32 and 23, and one, aged 24 from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder- but have been bailed whilst police enquiries continue.

Following their witness appeal, in an update provided this morning, Lancashire Police said: “She has now been identified and spoken to.

“We want to re-iterate that this woman was solely being treated as a witness.

“Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”