Poulton hit and run witness identified following Lancashire Police appeal
Earlier this week, Lancashire Police asked for the public’s help to identify a woman they wanted to speak to as a witness following an incident in Poulton.
Lancashire Police were called at 12:50am on Sunday, February 16 to a report that a grey Ford Transit van had collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries for treatment.
Three men- two from Great Eccleston aged 32 and 23, and one, aged 24 from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder- but have been bailed whilst police enquiries continue.
Following their witness appeal, in an update provided this morning, Lancashire Police said: “She has now been identified and spoken to.
“We want to re-iterate that this woman was solely being treated as a witness.
“Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”