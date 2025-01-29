The Squirrel pub in Bispham is open and hiring for bar and floor staff and an assistant manager

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 20:10 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 20:11 BST
A pub in Bispham which opened its doors last week is on the lookout for staff.

The Squirrel opened on Saturday to rave reviews and new owner Paul Johnson needs some hospitality staff to go with it.

The pub’s Mangiamo restaurant - meaning ‘Lets Eat!’ opened also offering a menu of traditional pub food as well as Italian fare.

The Squirrel pub has recently opened on Bispham Road in Blackpool and is after some hospitality staff.The Squirrel pub has recently opened on Bispham Road in Blackpool and is after some hospitality staff.
The Squirrel pub has recently opened on Bispham Road in Blackpool and is after some hospitality staff. | Google

Paul took over the reins with the help of head of operations Eric Howe.

Eric said: “The launch of our restaurant menu has been phenomenal, the messages on social media have been really positive and we couldn’t be more pleased.

“We’re offering small plates too, so people can have a try of everything.

“Getting things sorted has been challenging at times, to be honest, but it’s been well worth it.”

Owner of The Squirrel in Bispham Paul Johnson.Owner of The Squirrel in Bispham Paul Johnson.
Owner of The Squirrel in Bispham Paul Johnson. | Paul Johnson

Jobs up for grabs at Mangiamo include weekend floor staff (16+), bartenders (18+), an assistant manager.

If you are interested or know someone who would be perfect for any of these roles then call The Squirrel on 01253 352918 or email [email protected].

Opening hours for the restaurant are currently 12 until 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 12 until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

There is also live music at the weekends.

