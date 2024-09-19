Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new owner of the the Squirrel pub on Bispham Road has spoken to the Gazette about why he chose to save it and what he has planned.

Last month we reported that the pub had closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, but would be reopening under new management.

Paul Johnson has taken over the Squirrel Pub in Bispham. | UGC/Google

Meet Paul Johnson who has taken over the reins with the help of head of operations Eric, trainer Anne and friend Jason.

The 52-year-old is well versed in the hospitality industry with managing five other pubs, with two serving food.

The pub will be launching Mangiamo (Man-gar-mo) at The Squirrel.Mangiamo meaning ‘Lets Eat!’ in Italian usually in a family environment.

The menu will be a mix of small plates, pub classics with an Italian leaning section.

The family friendly pub will also be updating drinks range including a nice wine list and the introduction a cask offering.

He said: “We have a Quality Local, a Cafe Bar and a Sports Bar, all in Cheshire.

“Then in Manchester there is an iconic city centre pub and an Alternative Live Music Venue and the soon to be opened Student Bar with Nightclub.

“However, we do have loads of restaurant experience between us, with us having managed high-end Gastropubs, high volume country pubs and high street casual dining sites.

“Add to that high street bars, various nightclubs and hotels and not forgetting big club nights & music festivals.We bring a lot of experience with us.”

Opening hours be 11am until 11pm or 12 midnight at the weekend with food available until 9pm, with a focus on breakfast in the future.

He added: “We want to get the restaurant and kitchen layout refigured better suited to Al a Carte dining, away from the carvery/pizza set up.

“We reopened two weeks ago. However we took over four weeks ago but spent the first two cleaning, painting and moving stuff about.

“The two weeks before that MAB (Mitchells & Butler) decided to close it.

“I am based between here and Cheshire with my daughter.

“We have use of the accommodation upstairs above the pub at the weekend whilst we look for a house, locally.

“I also know the pub very well as I am a Blackpool lad, albeit from South Shore, but I did go to the more local Warbreck High so I know a lot of 50+ year old blokes around here.

“Also my Dad used to travel weekly to the Squirrel from his famous wool shop in South Shore, to take advantage of the great value offer and latterly he spent time with the lovely people at Trinity Hospice.”

The Squirrel pub on Bispham Road closed last month due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, but has since reopened under new management. | Google

What would he like to say to the locals?

“Bear with us. We are not a multi million pound pub company, just a couple of guys who love running pubs.

“We are constantly reinvesting in the fabric of the pubs alongside the entertainment.

“We have an unofficial tag line of ‘Kids, dogs & drunks welcome!’

“However we preface that with *Must be supervised by someone responsible! Have your fun but not at anyone else’s expense.

“Constant offenders will not be welcome.”