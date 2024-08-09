Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub has announced that it has closed its doors this week.

Team members of The Squirrel pub on Bispham Road have said the pub has closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, but would be reopening under new management. A spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances The Squirrel pub is closed.

Team members of The Squirrel pub on Bispham Road have said the pub has closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, but would be reopening under new management. | Google

“Look out on social media sites for any updates, sorry for the inconvenience.

“We will be opening under New management, so keep checking for more details.

“Thank you, The Squirrel Team.”

Stonehouse Pizza & Carvey who operate the site had announced a few days earlier that no food would be served one day and that only the bar would be open from 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for The Squirrel added: "We constantly review our estate and look for new opportunities for our locations.

“The Squirrel has now closed but the site has been leased to a new owner and will reopen later this month.

“We thank our loyal customers for their support in the past and wish the new owners the very best with their plans for The Squirrel going forward."