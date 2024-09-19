Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ho Ho Ho - Garstang’s Santa Dash has confirmed when it will be returning.

The annual three-mile festive run, jog or walk will be returning with hundreds of Santas on Sunday, December 8, in the centre of Garstang.

Garstang's popular Santa Dash has announced a date for this year's event. | Mike Colleran

Suits for Mr and Mrs Claus will be provided by the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a festive warm up from Zumba by Jayne from 10.45am and entertainment on the day will include live music, refreshments and prizes for the best dressed festive dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dash will start at 11am.

Booking will soon be available. with adults £12, children £6, family tickets £35 (two adults, two children).

Further details including the route map, entertainment and fundraising benefactors will be announced soon.