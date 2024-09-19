Date announced for Garstang Santa Dash as hundreds expected to attend popular event
The annual three-mile festive run, jog or walk will be returning with hundreds of Santas on Sunday, December 8, in the centre of Garstang.
Suits for Mr and Mrs Claus will be provided by the team.
There will also be a festive warm up from Zumba by Jayne from 10.45am and entertainment on the day will include live music, refreshments and prizes for the best dressed festive dog.
The dash will start at 11am.
Booking will soon be available. with adults £12, children £6, family tickets £35 (two adults, two children).
Further details including the route map, entertainment and fundraising benefactors will be announced soon.
