It’s been worth waiting for but the Squirrel pub in Bispham has now opened its restaurant - to great acclaim from customers.

Back in September it was announced that new owner Paul Johnson had taken over the reins of the Bispham Road pub.

The native Blackpudlian stepped in just weeks after it was announced that the pub was closing due to unforeseen circumstances.

The restaurant at The squirrel pub in Bispham is now up and running after opening on Saturday. Inset: New owner Paul Johnson

Paul took over the reins with the help of head of operations Eric Howe, trainer Anne and friend Jason.

The 52-year-old is well versed in the hospitality industry with managing five other pubs, with two serving food.

At the time it was also announced that the pub would be launching Mangiamo (Man-gar-mo) at The Squirrel.Mangiamo meaning ‘Lets Eat!’ in Italian usually in a family environment.

On Saturday, the pub’s Mangiamo eatery opened for the first time, offering a menu of traditional pub food as well as Italian fare.

Eric said today: “The launch of our restaurant menu has been phenomenal, the messages on social media have been really positive and we couldn’t be more pleased.

“We’re offering small plates too, so people can have a try of everything.

“Getting things sorted has been challenging at times, to be honest, but it’s been well worth it.”

After taking over last year, Paul said: “We have a Quality Local, a Cafe Bar and a Sports Bar, all in Cheshire.

“Then in Manchester there is an iconic city centre pub and an Alternative Live Music Venue and the soon to be opened Student Bar with Nightclub.

“However, we do have loads of restaurant experience between us, with us having managed high-end Gastropubs, high volume country pubs and high street casual dining sites.

“Add to that high street bars, various nightclubs and hotels and not forgetting big club nights & music festivals.We bring a lot of experience with us.”

Opening hours for the restaurant are currently 12 until 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 12 until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

There is also live music at the weekends.

One customer said on the site’s Facebook page: “ The food is delicious, the hot donuts and chocolate sauce were excellent.”

Another commented: “The meat balls! I can’t wait to make my way through the menu.”