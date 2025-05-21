Jay Slater was just like any other excited teenager getting ready to go on a holiday with his mates - blissfully unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold.

The apprentice bricklayer was later found dead in a ravine on the Spanish island of Tenerife after a month-long search.

As an inquest gets underway today at Preston Coroners Court into the 19-year-old’s death, we take a look back at the timeline of events that led his tragic demise alongside the media trolls who posted unfounded and inaccurate information on how he came to his death, causing even more heartbreak for his already broken family.

Tragic Lancashire teenager Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife after a night out and attempting a ten hour walk back to his apartment. Following an extensive search, the 19-year-old's body was found almost a month later.

Who was Jay Slater?

Jay Slater was an apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle. He was born to Debbie Duncan and Warren Slater and has an older brother named Zak.

When did he go on holiday and who with?

He travelled to the Spanish island in June last year with his friends Lucy Law and Brad Hargreaves to attend the NRG music festival in Playa de las Americas.

What happened?

After leaving the event, in the early hours of June 17, Jay travelled with two men to an Airbnb in the desolate national park area, some 22 miles from the popular tourist spot of Los Christianos, where he, Lucy and Brad had been staying.

The next morning Jay had called his friend Lucy Mae Law in a panic to say he had attempted to hike back having missed the bus, but was now lost and in desperate need of water.

After contacting the Canary Island’s police a huge search was launched for the missing teen.

How long was the search?

His phone location showed he was in a mountainous area of a national park around 10 hours' walk away from his accommodation.

Spanish police searched the Rural de Teno national park for missing teenager before Jay’s family flew out to join the search along with other parties.

Tragically, after a month long search, Jay was found dead on July 15 in the Juan Lopez ravine, near to the remote village of Masca in Teno.

Jay Slater and his heartbroken mum Debbie Duncan. | LEP

What did his mum say?

An emotional vigil and balloon release was held in tribute to Jay Slater in his hometown of Oswaldtwistle.

Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan, 55, who had not slept since he went missing said her heart was broken upon hearing the news about her ‘beautiful boy’.

Media trolls turned ‘sleuths’

During the search for Jay, and particularly after his death, Internet trolls engaged in vile and hurtful behavior directed at his family and even the search teams.

They made baseless claims, spread misinformation, and even impersonated family members. Some claimed to know his location, saying he was in a hole or chained up, while others made false accusations about him being stabbed.

However, none were arrested.

Lancashire's Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley is expected to conclude the inquest with a final hearing in Preston today.