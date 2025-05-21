Lancashire’s Jay Slater was just an ordinary 19-year-old embarking on his first solo foreign holiday with friends - he had his whole life ahead of him.

The disappearance of Jay Slater gripped the nation.

The teen had headed out to Tenerife from Oswaldtwistle with friends for the 'New Rave Generation' (NRG) music festival.

But things started to go wrong for the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer on the night of Sunday, June 16 when he chose to stay out with people he had met that day instead of go back to his accommodation with his friends.

By Monday morning Jay had called his friend Lucy Mae Law in a panic to say he had attempted to hike back having missed the bus, but was now lost and in desperate need of water.

After contacting the Canary Island’s police a huge search was launched for the missing teen.

Tragic Lancashire teenager Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife after a night out and attempting a ten hour walk back to his apartment. Following an extensive search, the 19-year-old's body was found almost a month later. | submit

Here is the timeline of events that led to the tragic recovery of his body 29 days after he disappeared:

June 16 (Sunday evening):

Jay left the rave in the Southern part of the island with a group of people he met that day, telling Lucy he was staying with them at their apartment in an undisclosed location. One of the group had a hire car.

8.35pm:

Jay was seen in the final Snapchat clip before his disappearance, wearing a grey T-shirt with a green stripe.

June 17, 8.15am:

Lucy said she received a panicked call from Jay in which he said his phone battery was only on one per cent, he was lost - and in desperate need of water.

He continued that he had missed the bus back and was attempting to walk back using a maps app on his phone.

His phone location showed he was in a mountainous area of a national park around 10 hours' walk away from his accommodation.

Spanish police search the Rural de Teno national park for missing teenager Jay Slater. | Guardia Civil

8.50am:

Jay's phone dies. Its last known location is believed to be somewhere in the Rural de Teno national park.

Close to the a hiking trail above the small village of Masca.

9.04am:

Police in Tenerife are alerted, and Lucy also gets in touch with the British Embassy.

Jay Slater and mum Debbie Duncan | LEP

June 18, 2.30am:

Jay's mother Debbie Duncan and step-dad Andy Watson, 63, are alerted to his disappearance when police officers knock on their door in Oswaldtwistle in the early hours of the morning.

The officers advised that the best thing they could do was to get 'yourself out there'.

11.35am:

Ms Duncan and Jay's brother Zak land in Tenerife after catching the first flight out of Manchester airport.

1.45pm

Specialist mountain rescue teams and helicopters are deployed in the search forJay.

2.30pm

Ms Duncan posts an appeal on Facebook updating that her son is still missing and pleading with other to come forward if they know any further information.

James Manning/PA Wire

Tuesday evening

The search is focused on Masca. A Civil Guard spokesperson said that mountain rescue teams and helicopters have been deployed.

June 20:

The search for Jay Slater entered it’s third day, with volunteers and emergency services continuing to search for the missing teenager.

At around 5am, his friend Lucy officially confirmed that a GoFundMe page had been set up to support his family and friends in their search in Tenerife.

Shortly before his disappearance, Lucy tells Sky NewsJay had “cut his leg on a cactus” and did not know where he was.

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit: P L Photography And Images | P L Photography And Images

June 21

Jay Slater’s hometown goes blue as a wave of support floods the town. Blue ribbons are attached to lamposts across teh ttown and huge group of family and friends fly to Tenerife to help with the search.

Spanish police reject an offer of support from Lancashire Constabulary as the hunt continues.

Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca.

Search and rescue personnel carefully looked through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to an Airbnb property Jay had reportedly been driven to.

The owner of the property told reporters she saw Mr Slater walk up the road past her property but did not see him again after that – describing the situation as worrying.

June 22:

Mr Slater’s mother issues a direct plea to her missing son on the sixth day of the hunt, saying: “We just need you home.”

Firefighters appeared to conduct the majority of the searches as they wore helmets to tackle dangerous hillside terrain in Tenerife.

The search parties seemed noticeably smaller compared to other days – with only a handful of emergency workers visible in the village of Masca and the surrounding areas.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance (Credit: PA Wire) | PA Wire

June 23

Jay's father Warren, 58, and 24-year-old brother Zak visit the spot near Masca where his phone last pinged - joined by friends helping join the search operation.

Search teams narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where Mr Slater’s phone last pinged.

Jay's dad Warren Slater and brother Zak. Credit: Sky News | Sky News

Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Island could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park.

Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.

A body has been found in the search for missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater | 3rd party

June 26

The search took a fresh twist when Emilio Jose Navarro, the mayor of Santiago del Teide in Tenerife, said Spanish police were probing claims that Jay may have been spotted watching Euro 2024 matches.

June 29

Investigators confirm that two mystery British men who invited Jay back to their Airbnb hours after he went missing have been identified and spoken to.

But Cipriano Martin, head of the Civil Guard's Greim mountain rescue unit, said: 'Those men have been spoken to and they don't have any relevance whatsoever for the case.'

Friend Lucy Law, who was the last known person to speak to Jay Slater during a phone call on June 17, issued a tribute on her Instagram page | LEP

June 30

Spanish police announce they are ending their search for Jay Slater after almost a fortnight of rescue efforts fail to find him.

The Civil Guardia had launched one final push the previous day and appealed for volunteers to help but just six people turned up to join 24 mountain rescue and fire teams in the remote mountainous area of Masca.

A spokesperson for Tenerife police said: 'The search is now over but the investigation remains open.'

July 15:

Body found is search of missing teen Jay Slater.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said: “We have found a body, we just have to wait for the anatomy check to complete the identification.”

Amatuer sleuths have been watching a live webcam view of the Masca Valley in Tenerife as they help search for missing 19-year-old Jay Slater | LEP

July 16:

The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the identity of the body with the use of fingerprint technology after the remains were found near the village of Masca in Tenerife

An emotional vigil and balloon release was held in tribute to Jay Slater in his hometown of Oswaldtwistle.

Friends and people from the local community who knew the family met at West End Methodist Church, close to Jay's family home, in memory of the 19-year-old whose body was discovered on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

They released dozens of blue balloons into the sky carrying messages such as "you’ll be missed", “fly high Jay” and “forever in our hearts”.

Others came to lay flowers, light candles and share heartfelt messages in a book of condolence for his loved ones inside the church, ahead of a special service in memory of the apprentice bricklayer.

The coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel | Acacia Redding/PA Wire

July 17:

The heartbroken mum of a Lancashire teen who was missing in Tenerife for 29 days left a handwritten note at the scene where he was found.

Jay Slater’s devastated parents visited the ravine where his body found more than a month after he disappeared.

Bouquets of blue and white flowers were left with touching messages from the 19-year-old's mum Debbie Duncan, dad Warren Slater and older brother Zak

Arrangements were made to repatriate Jay’s body to the Uk from Tenerife.

August 10:

Jay Slater’s family has said his funeral, was to be held on Saturday, August 10, at Accrington Cemetery Chapel at 10.30am will be a ‘celebration of his life’ and well-wishers attending have been asked to wear something blue in his memory.

May 21:

The inquest into the 19year-old’s death is held at Preston Coroner’s Court. More to follow.