Jay Slater inquest opens after Oswaldtwistle teen is laid to rest
The 19-year-old was holidaying in Tenerife when he went missing.
He had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island. His disappearance sparked a high-profile month-long search, but officials later said he died on Monday, June 17 - the day he went missing - from "trauma consistent with a fall in a rocky area".
His body was flown back to the UK on Saturday, August 10.
His funeral, which was largely attended, was held last Saturday at Accrington Cemetery Chapel.
Hundreds of mourners wore blue in his memory in a final farewell to the apprentice bricklayer.
An inquest into Jay's death has been opened and adjourned at Preston Coroners' Court.
The only evidence taken related to Jay's identity. A date for the full inquest has not yet been set
