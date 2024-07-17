Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These were the scenes as an emotional vigil and balloon release was held in tribute to Jay Slater in his hometown of Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire yesterday.

Friends and people from the local community who knew the family met at West End Methodist Church, close to Jay's family home, in memory of the 19-year-old whose body was discovered on the Spanish island of Tenerife where he disappeared a month ago.

They released dozens of blue balloons into the sky carrying messages such as "you’ll be missed", “fly high Jay” and “forever in our hearts”.

Others came to lay flowers, light candles and share heartfelt messages in a book of condolence for his loved ones inside the church, ahead of a special service in memory of the apprentice bricklayer.

“His light will never go out. Jay will never be forgotten”

During the service, Minister Smith said: "We come together to support each other. Weeks ago I shared a passage with you, 'a light shines in the darkness and the darkness does not overcome it'.

"Today it might feel that the darkness has overcome us but today we also stand together and say that we will remember Jay. His light will never go out. We will remember him."

The minister said the service was being held with the approval of Jay's heartbroken mum Debbie Duncan who remains in Tenerife following the tragic discovery of her son’s body on Monday.

She chose the two songs to be played - Birdy's Wings and a version of Forever Young - which had been played at her dad's funeral.

Minister Smith added: "Debbie and family are going up the mountain tonight and they are going to lay some flowers in memory of Jay.

"Although we are thousands of miles away from each other we stand with them in solidarity. Debbie asked me to thank you for coming today.

“She wanted everyone to know how loved Jay was and that is evident by everyone here. Jay will never be forgotten.

“Community is what will get us through the days and weeks to come. Together we will be stronger."

On Tuesday, the Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the identity of the body with the use of fingerprint technology after the remains were found near the village of Masca in Tenerife on Monday.

“Our hearts are broken”

A spokesman for the court said the post-mortem examination report determined that the multiple injuries he sustained were consistent were consistent with a fall in a rocky area.

Jay’s mum Debbie said “our hearts are broken” in a statement issued through charity LBT Global.

She said: “I just can’t believe it – we’re here with the embassy staff waiting for an update and now it’s come – the worst news.

“I just can’t believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.”

The charity previously said the remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.

Matthew Searle, from LBT Global, said the charity was working with the family to sort out the next steps of taking his body home and the recovery of his belongings.

“Fly high buddy”: Pal Lucy’s heartbreaking Instagram post

Following the discovery, Jay’s friend Lucy Law, who was the last known person to speak to him during a phone call on June 17, issued a tribute on her Instagram page.

She said: “Honestly lost for words.

“Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was (sic) one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know.

“I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all.

“We all love you buddy. Fly high.”