18 emotional pictures as hundreds gather to say goodbye to Oswaltwistle teen Jay Slater at Accrington Cemetery

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:28 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 12:34 GMT

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to tragic teen Jay Slater who will forever be 19-years-old.

Accrington Cemtery and mourners were awash with blue as a mark of respect to the Oswaldtwistle teen who died in Tenerife after a fall.

Hundreds of mourners queued in the rain across the cemetery for their chance to say goodbye.

Blue ribbons - that were used as a show of upport throughout the month-long search for the apprentice bricklayer - were tied to the cemetery entrance, funeral cars and horse drawn carriage.

The 19-year-old’s coffin was also blue.

The family invited members of the press to take pictures of the funeral.

The coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel

The coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel | Acacia Redding/PA Wire Photo: Acacia Redding/PA Wire

Jay Slater's horse drawn carriage transports his blue coffin to Accrington Cemetery

Jay Slater's horse drawn carriage transports his blue coffin to Accrington Cemetery | NW Photo: nw

Accrington turns blue as family and friends gather to say goodbye to Jay Slater

Accrington turns blue as family and friends gather to say goodbye to Jay Slater | nw Photo: nw

The coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel

The coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel | Acacia Redding/PA Wire Photo: Acacia Redding/PA Wire

Accrington turns blue as family and friends gather to say goodbye to Jay Slater. Mourners queue in the graveyard to get to the chapel

Accrington turns blue as family and friends gather to say goodbye to Jay Slater. Mourners queue in the graveyard to get to the chapel | nw Photo: nw

Accrington turns blue as family and friends gather to say goodbye to Jay Slater. Mourners queue in the graveyard to get to the chapel

Accrington turns blue as family and friends gather to say goodbye to Jay Slater. Mourners queue in the graveyard to get to the chapel | nw Photo: nw

