Teenage girl seriously hurt in Blackpool road accident as police appeal for information
A 17 year old youth has been arrested and is currently in custody.
The incident occurred at midnight, (on Saturday February 22), when it was reported that a white vehicle travelling along Whitegate Drive collided with two passengers on an e-scooter and then left the scene without stopping.
Police said: “The driver of this white vehicle remains outstanding and we are appealing to them, or anyone who knows their whereabouts, to come forward.
“One of the riders of the e-scooter, a 16-year-old girl, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.
“A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody. Our enquiries are still ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“We’re particularly interested in anyone who may have seen a white vehicle, possibly a hatchback type car, driving in the area around midnight.
“We’re also interested in footage from Whitegate Drive, Hornby Road or Mere Road in the moments before or after the collision.”
If you have information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 0003 of 23rd February, or emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.