Teenage cyclist suffers ‘head injury’ after collision involving tram in Blackpool

Police were called to reports of “a collision between a tram and a teenager on a bike” at around 4.50pm on Monday (August 8).

The incident occurred on the Promenade near to the junction with Waterloo Road.

Officers confirmed the teenager suffered a “minor head injury” in the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All trams services were temporarily stopped following the incident, with customers advised to use the service 1 bus (Fleetwood to Starr Gate) as an alternative.

At 6pm, Blackpool Transport confirmed trams were moving again but it would “take some time to get back to normal”.

“Delays are likely until around 8pm,” a spokesman added.

A cyclist and a tram were involved in a collision in Blackpool

“Please bear with us and our teams whilst they do what they can to get things back on time.”