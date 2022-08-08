Blackpool Transport said all trams services had been stopped due to an “incident near Waterloo Road” at around 5pm on Monday (August 8).
Residents were advised to use the service 1 bus (Fleetwood to Starr Gate) as an alternative while the incident was resolved.
No further details were released about the incident, but eyewitness reported a casualty was on the floor near South Pier.
In an update posted at 6pm, the transport provider confirmed trams were moving again but it would “take some time to get back to normal”.
“Delays are likely until around 8pm,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport added.
“Please bear with us and our teams whilst they do what they can to get things back on time.”
Blackpool Transport, Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information about the incident.