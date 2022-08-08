The collision occurred in Fleetwood Road, near The Castle Gardens pub, at approximately 6.20pm on Monday (August 8).
A white car flipped onto its side following the crash, blocking the road in both directions.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.
Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.