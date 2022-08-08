Car flips onto its side after crash blocking Fleetwood Road in both directions near Poulton-le-Fylde

A car flipped onto its side following a crash in Poulton-le-Fylde, blocking Fleetwood Road in both directions.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 8th August 2022, 7:22 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 7:52 pm

The collision occurred in Fleetwood Road, near The Castle Gardens pub, at approximately 6.20pm on Monday (August 8).

A white car flipped onto its side following the crash, blocking the road in both directions.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.

A car flipped onto its side following a crash in Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Ellen Ratcliffe)

Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

