Tee Time Golf Centre plans attract support but some neighbours fear golf balls flying into their gardens

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans for a crazy golf course have attracted strong support with around 180 comments and letters supporting the scheme so far.

Scores of residents from across the Fylde coast have submitted comments to Blackpool Council backing the planning application by the Tee Time Golf Centre on Fleetwood Road in Norbreck.

Tee Time Golf Centre in Blackpool has submitted plans for an adventure golf courseTee Time Golf Centre in Blackpool has submitted plans for an adventure golf course
Tee Time Golf Centre in Blackpool has submitted plans for an adventure golf course | Google

The centre, which already boasts a nine hole par 3 course and a 25 bay driving range, wants to build a 12 hole adventure mini golf course which it hopes would help attract more young players to the game. If it gets the go ahead, the attraction would have a heritage theme based on Blackpool's history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors Julie Sloman and Paul Galley are among those supporting the investment, with Coun Sloman, who represents Norbreck ward, saying there is currently "a paucity in youth provision particularly in the north of the town."

In a letter submitted to the planning department, she adds: "I am particularly inspired by this application as it will be accessible to children and young people who may have some physical limitations or whom have sensory processing difficulties."

Coun Paul Galley, who represents neighbouring Anchorsholme ward, says in a comment submitted in support of the application: "Having this project nearby will provide a fantastic new opportunity for residents to engage in outdoor activities and get into golf.

"Its accessibility, within walking distance for many, makes it a valuable addition to our area, encouraging more people to get active and enjoy the benefits of outdoor sport."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However there are also around 10 objections submitted so far, mainly from people living close to the site who fear they will suffer from noise, as well as the risk of golf balls flying into their gardens.

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - essential Blackpool news everyday.

One said they had already had "a full golf club landed in the middle of our lawn" while another objector warned of the dangers of being hit by a ball.

They warned: "People get frustrated playing golf and will end up hitting the ball hard, damaging people's fences, or worse hitting the ball over the fence into people's gardens. A friend of ours lost his eye by being hit by a golf ball, the home owners shouldn't have to live with that risk."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is leased from the council which owns the wider site and has been in use as a golf facility since 1968. It has been under the current management headed by Andy Lee since 2012.

The application (reference 24/0703) will be determined by council planners at a future date.

Related topics:BlackpoolAnchorsholmePaul Galley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice