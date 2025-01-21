Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool golf course is hoping to drive forward ambitious investment plans with details revealed for a new development on its existing site.

The Tee Time Golf Centre on Fleetwood Road in Norbreck is seeking planning permission from Blackpool Council to build a 12 hole adventure mini golf course on a parcel of spare land.

Tee Time Golf Centre in Blackpool has submitted plans for an adventure golf course

The centre already boasts a nine hole par 3 course and a 25 bay driving range, but hopes the new scheme would help attract more young players to the game.

It has already attracted the support of national golf organisations and residents living near to the course which has hosted golf for more than 50 years.

Documents submitted with the application by Cohanim Architecture say the aim is to add "a 12-hole heritage mini golf course within the curtilage of the existing golf centre – a treasured and popular institution that serves thelocal community and those further afield, but which benefits from national levels of support."

The statement adds the centre "is also considered a substantial economical driver for Blackpool and Thornton Cleveleys." If it gets the go ahead, the mini golf course would be a public facility with holes themed around Blackpool's heritage.

The application adds the scheme would "encourage and support Blackpool and the region by instilling positive core values through an educational golf course facility that both entertains and teaches customers about the history of Blackpool and other related matters."

The site is leased from the council which owns the wider site and has been in use as a golf facility since 1968. It has been under the current management headed by Andy Lee since 2012.

Operating hours would match that of the main centre - 9am to 8pm weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends unless it gets dark earlier. No additional lighting is proposed within the designated part of the site.

Supporters of the application include Gavin Forsyth, regional development officer for The Golf Foundation, David Clarke of Golf England and Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley.

Mr Forsyth says in his letter of support: "I am writing to support Tee Time Golf Centre’s exciting new adventure golf facility which I feel will be instrumental in attracting more new children and young people to the game."

Mr Clarke said: "Facilities such as this are crucial to support the development of the game and the impact they can have on health and well-being of a local community."

The application (reference 24/0703) will now go before council planners at a future date for consideration.