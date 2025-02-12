Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week inc changes at pub, health centre & golf club

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:53 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (February 3 and Febraury 9).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 20 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes at The Eagle pub in Weeton, at South Shore Primary Care Centre and at Fairhaven Golf Club among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between Febraury 3 and February 9

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between Febraury 3 and February 9 | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 3 for demolition of ground floor shop front and installation of ground floor bay window and door to front elevation, installation of ground floor door and windows to rear, and use of ground floor as a self-contained permanent residential flat.

2. 59 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1BW

Application validated on Feb 3 for demolition of ground floor shop front and installation of ground floor bay window and door to front elevation, installation of ground floor door and windows to rear, and use of ground floor as a self-contained permanent residential flat. | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 3 for external alterations to existing outbuilding including increase in roof height and installation of a mezzanine floor and use as altered as gym, office space and play room in association with the main house.

3. 5 Cornwall Place, Blackpool FY3 9NR

Application validated on Feb 3 for external alterations to existing outbuilding including increase in roof height and installation of a mezzanine floor and use as altered as gym, office space and play room in association with the main house. | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 3 for demolition of conservatory to rear and erection of single storey rear extension

4. 20 Briarwood, Freckleton PR4 1ZB

Application validated on Feb 3 for demolition of conservatory to rear and erection of single storey rear extension | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 4 for TPO (as per attached inspection report)

5. 9-11 Belmar Nursing Home, Stanley Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5QX

Application validated on Feb 4 for TPO (as per attached inspection report) | Google Maps

Application validated on Feb 4 for proposed tree works to t1 oak crown raise, t2 oak fell and t3 sycamore fell covered by tpo/51/0007

6. Fairhaven Golf Club, Oakwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JU

Application validated on Feb 4 for proposed tree works to t1 oak crown raise, t2 oak fell and t3 sycamore fell covered by tpo/51/0007 | Google Maps

