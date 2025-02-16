The family of a man from St Annes who tragically died earlier this week after a fatal collision in Blackpool have yet to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Mowbray Drive and Plymouth Road shortly before 8pm.

A man in his 70s from St Annes suffered serious injuries after he was struck while using a pedestrian crossing. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but sadly later died.

He has not yet been formally identified and enquiries are ongoing to try and trace his next of kin.

The man was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive, shortly before 8pm on Monday (February 10) | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Following enquiries, on Thursday, 13th February, we arrested a man in his 70s from Blackpool on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“A 43-year-old man arrested earlier on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released, and no further action will be taken against him.”

Police are appealing for witnesses. | Stock image

They added: “Sadly, the deceased has not been formally identified, and we are continuing to make enquiries to identify his family members.

“If you may be a relative or have any information which could help us find his next of kin, please come forward.

“We would like to thank the people who have come forward with information so far and would continue to appeal for anyone who may be able to help us piece together exactly what happened on Monday evening to contact us especially If you witnessed the collision, or the man in the moments before or after the collision, or if you have dashcam or CCTV of the Mowbray Drive area of Plymouth Road specifically the pedestrian crossing between 7:45pm and 8:05pm on Monday 10th February.”

You can contact us on 101 quoting log 1141 of 10th February, or email [email protected].