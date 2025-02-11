Tragedy as St Annes man dies after being hit by car in Blackpool as Lancashire Police arrest driver

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:34 BST
A man has died after being hit by a car in Blackpool last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Mowbray Drive and Plymouth Road shortly before 8pm.

A man in his 70s from St Annes suffered serious injuries after he was struck while using a pedestrian crossing. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but sadly later died.

The man was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive, shortly before 8pm on Monday (February 10)placeholder image
The man was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive, shortly before 8pm on Monday (February 10) | Google

A 43-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Mowbray Drive, the Poulton Road / A587 roundabout and surrounding roads were closed overnight, while an investigation was launched into the fatal collision.

Traffic in the area was diverted before the scene was lifted and all roads reopened shortly before 5am.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mowbray Drive, Layton at around 8pm.placeholder image
Emergency services were called to the scene in Mowbray Drive, Layton at around 8pm. | National World

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a man sadly died following a collision in Blackpool.

“We were called around 7.55pm yesterday (Monday, February 10) to a report of a collision on Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive.

“It was reported a car had collided with a man on a pedestrian crossing.

“A man in his 70s from St Annes suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but sadly later died.

“Following further enquiries, a 43-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.”

Sgt Joseph Ghigi, of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations Collision Investigation Team, added: “We have launched an investigation following the very sad and tragic death of a man after a collision in Blackpool.

“We would urge any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashboard mounted camera footage which shows the circumstances around the collision, to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1141 of February 10.”

