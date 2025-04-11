Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to convert space above a popular cocktail bar into holiday accommodation have been given the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will see the upper floors of property at 33 to 37 Clifton Street converted into six short term holiday lets, after town hall planners approved an application using their delegated powers.

The site of the new holiday flats above Saoko on Clifton Street | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Part of the ground floor of the building is occupied by the Saoko Cocktail Club which opened in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council planning report setting out the decision says planning policies support "new or refurbished holiday accommodation in these areas providing that the proposed accommodation is of a high quality and well designed to drive up standards of accommodation in Blackpool".

Proposals must be designed "to meet modern visitor expectations and avoid poor quality holiday accommodation which would serve to undermine Blackpool’s tourist industry."

Documents submitted by the applicant say the holiday accommodation will be managed with guests met in person where required and full details of all guests registered.

Management will be available round-the-clock to deal with issues, while steps to prevent anti-social behaviour include CCTV in all communal areas and entrances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after another town centre site secured planning permission for upper floors to be used as holiday accommodation. Planners recently approved an application for the space above the former Leonard Dews Jewellers on the corner of Market Street and Church Street to be converted into seven self-contained holiday flats.