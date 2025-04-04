Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of what was one of Blackpool's most luxurious stores in its heyday is set for a new lease of life after proposals to transform the building were given the go ahead.

Leonard Dews Jewellers on the corner of Market Street and Church Street in the town centre had been selling high-quality jewellery and watches since 1877 and was one of the oldest jewellers in the North West.

But it closed in 2023 after owner Michael Hyman announced his retirement following 55 years working in the business which was bought by his father David in 1959.

Now proposals to bring a new chapter to the prominent four-storey building have been granted planning permission by Blackpool Council.

The scheme will see the upper floors which are empty offices converted into seven self-contained holiday flats, while an internal wall on the ground floor which splits it into two premises will be partly removed.

This will create one large commercial premises with a single front entrance on the corner, and a separate access to the holiday flats.

The proposals, which were approved by town hall planners using delegated powers, will see three self-contained flats on the first floor, each with two double bedrooms.

On the second floor there will be be two self-contained flats with two double bedrooms each, and at third floor another two self-contained flats, one with one double bedroom and one with two bedrooms.

The council's planning report said: "Overall, it is considered that the finished scheme would achieve an acceptable balance between preserving the historic character of the building and Conservation Area whilst introducing modern design elements. "

PWA Plannins, which submitted the proposals on behalf of the Hyman Group Ltd, said in a statement accompanying the application: "The external elevation changes to the ground floor represent a positive change to the highstreet.

"As confirmed by the submitted Heritage Statement, the new elevational treatments remain in line with the aims of the Conservation Area and respect the existing and surrounding buildings in accordance with planning policy, offering an enhancement in this respect."

Leonard Dews, which sold high-end watch brands, including Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, Omega, Bremont and Chopard, closed following a retirement sale in the summer of 2023.