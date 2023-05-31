Leonard Dews is actually one of the oldest jewellers in the North West and has had prominence for 146 years. The current owners Hymans, who had another jewellery business in Blackpool, bought the shop in 1959. But sadly, it is closing down for good with a sale on jewellery this weekend. When it was first established, Queen Victoria was on the throne and Benjamin Disraeli was Prime Minister. The iconic store is even older than Blackpool Tower. These exclusive photos delve into the Leonard Dews archive and show the successful Blackpool business through the years.