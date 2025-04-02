Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid to convert Blackpool's former Jobcentre into an apart-hotel has been approved meaning the building will finally come back into use after being empty for seven years.

Blackpool Council's planning committee gave the development on Queen Street the go ahead despite 66 objections including from the next door Galleon Bar which feared it could be hit with a noise abatement notice if future guests complained.

Artist's impression of the proposed holiday apartments development

But the meeting heard steps would be taken to reduce the impact of noise from the bar which has a 4am licence. These include replacement glazing with special ventilation meaning the windows can remain closed while allowing air in.

Susan Parker, head of development management at the council, also said the council would not pursue noise complaints from holiday guests in the same way as it would from permanent residents.

She told the committee: "Overall the scheme would bring a long-standing empty building in a prominent part of the town centre back into use."

There had also been 77 representations submitted in favour of the scheme which will see the former employment offices converted into 22 holiday apartments, with a manager's office, laundry room and luggage store and a staffed reception area. There will be 12 car parking spaces.

The former Jobcentre building

Planning committee chairman Coun Dave Flanagan said while there had been a number of objections, it was felt on balance the application should be supported.

He said: "The development is going to bring an empty building back into productive use and it will contribute to the vitality of the town centre, and provide the type of holiday accommodation people are looking for."

He added the management plan, which has been put in place by applicant Premier Property Investments (NW) Limited, "will ensure there are robust measures" to ensure the apart-hotel is properly operated.

The building has been empty since 2018 when Jobcentre staff were relocated to premises at the Town Hall. Previous planning applications to convert the site into permanent flats had been refused by the council.

The site was originally occupied by Christ Church, built in 1871, before the church was demolished in 1982 and replaced by the current Jobcentre building.