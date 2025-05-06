Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s 178-year-old grocers Booths has welcomed the sixth generation of the family to the business.

Emma Booth is also the first female family member to join Booths, and is already making a difference.

Emma had experience of the Booths shop floor, from the age of 16, working in her local store. After gaining an MSc at the University of Leeds Business School, she spent nine months developing Booths’ first online gifting offer, before securing a place on the graduate scheme at Amazon where she worked for nearly seven years, taking roles in logistics and retail before her role as Marketing Manager for retail and online food a d drink.

Emma has now taken the role as Category Development Manager for Gifting & Special Occasions, a growth area for Booths, and has been elemental in driving sales and profitability in this area.

Alongside this, Emma has also been part of a group focused on reviewing all aspects of the Booths brand, starting by understanding the thoughts and feelings of colleagues and customers, and subsequently translating those into future opportunities for Booths.

She will spend time working in all the key operating areas of the business as she progresses, to build a complete understanding of the Booths business dynamics.

Edwin Booth, Executive Chairman, said: “I am extremely proud that Emma has chosen to join Booths after gaining a wealth of experience at Amazon. Never a moment goes by without a conversation about how positive the future is for the business, and I am deeply proud that strong family succession is underway at Booths.”