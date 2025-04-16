“We wanted something just as good as homemade”: Lancashire's Booths launches new slow-cooked meat range
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Promising customers a classically delicious meal without the hassle, Booths has launched a new slow-cooked meat range, offering a selection of tender, flavourful meat which can be cooked in as little as 30 minutes.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Ideal for anyone on a time crunch who still wants a high quality and tasty meal, the family-owned brand’s new range is designed to provide customers across Lancashire and the North home-cooked meals which can fit around a busy lifestyle.
“We’re delighted with our great new range of slow cooked meals,” said Alice Collier, Booths’ Brand Product Developer. “We’ve really taken our time to perfect each flavour combination to make sure there is something that everyone will enjoy.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
“We understand that nowadays it can be difficult to always cook from scratch so we wanted to provide our customers with something that’s just as good as homemade, as what they can pick up from Booths that helps with busy lifestyles.”
Taking inspiration from crowd-pleasing family favourites and boasting a broad range of world flavours, marinades, and meats, the new Booths range includes classic lamb with mint gravy, spicy jerk marinated chicken thighs, and sensational beef brisket with Asian inspired ginger and garlic glaze.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
The full selection will be available in all stores until 6th May and is as follows:
- Slow Cooked British Beef Brisket With Asian Inspired Ginger & Garlic Glaze
- Slow Cooked British Beef Brisket With Red Onion & Ale Gravy
- Slow Cooked British Gammon Joint With Sweet Hot Honey & Orange Glaze
- Slow Cooked British Pulled Pork With Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce
- Slow Cooked British Lamb Henry With Mint Gravy
- Slow Cooked British Lamb Shoulder With Middle Eastern Inspired Harissa Sauce
- Slow Cooked Jerk Marinated British Chicken Thighs With Spicy Jerk Gravy
- Slow Cooked British Pork Rack Of Ribs With Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce
- Slow Cooked British Chicken Wings With Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.