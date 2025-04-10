I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun
With hundreds queuing up in the April sunshine for the chance to grab themselves a free burger, Blackpool certainly turned out in force for the opening of the town’s newest fast food restaurant: Wendy’s.
Famous for their square burgers, loaded fries, chicken bites, and the Frosty, the new Blackpool Wendy’s officially opened its doors at 10.30am, with the iconic American hamburger chain offering local foodies the chance to get their hands on a free burger to mark the occasion.
Founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s has grown to the extent that it now operates over 7,000 locations worldwide. From signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Blackpool menu will also feature exclusive UK-only items such as chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger.
Check out our video above to see how the grand opening went...
