A Lancashire-based supermarket has once again come out on top in a prestigious industry competition.

Family-owned Booths has been named Regional/Specialist Supermarket by the International Wines and Spirits Competition, which is dedicated to recognising excellence in drinks retailing.

Booths impressed the judges with its elegant store design, knowledgeable staff and well curated drinks selection. “Booths provides an outstanding retail experience with a well-curated drinks selection and inviting store environment, said Christelle Guibert, CEO of Fine Wines & Spirits, which runs the awards.

The award comes just a week after the Booths Wines & Spirits team were honoured for their outstanding contribution to drinks retailing. The small, talented buying team is widely respected in the industry for creating a carefully curated range of drinks that offers choice, an eclectic range, value for money and uncompromising quality.

From left: IWSC head Judge Cat Lomax, Booths Sparkling Wine buyer Rachael Machin, Booths Wine buyer Victoria Anderson, and IWSC Judge David Kermode

The team comprises of Wine buyer Victoria Anderson, Sparkling Wine buyer Rachael Machin, Beers and Spirits buyer Pete Newton and Category buying manager Simon Drury, buying assistant Gail Jordan, and supply chain analysts Leah Pilkington and Heidi McKenna.

Wine Buyer Victoria Anderson said: “Sharing our love of great food and drink is at the heart of our purpose at Booths. We take a great deal of care in selecting the best wines and spirits to share with our customers. For Booths, wine is about sharing tastes and encouraging customers to be adventurous in their choices.”

Beer and Spirits buyer Pete Newton said: “We pride ourselves in offering a fabulous and varied range of Wines, Spirits and Beers, making sure there’s always something new to discover. Whether they are sourced from our valued local producers or from further afield, our mission is to delight our customers every time they visit Booths.”