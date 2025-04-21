Showtown History Centre to reopen this week inside Blackpool Central Library after being closed since 2020
Showtown History Centre, which has been shut since February 2020, due to a leak in the roof making the space unsuitable to store collections, will reopen on Friday.
Located in Blackpool Central Library, the centre is home to Blackpool’s archives, local history resources and heritage collections – a resource for local and family history as well as a place for curious people to uncover the stories of Blackpool’s past.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the history centre said: “Exciting news! The Showtown History Centre is reopening Friday 25th April.
“Blackpool Council has invested in an extensive repair of the roof of Blackpool Central Library to protect this historic building and the collections.”
Opening hours will be from Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and every other Saturday beginning April 26.
The history centre is home to Blackpool’s unique archives and heritage resources including the Cyril Critchlow Collection.
Magician and historian, Cyril Critchlow spent his life in the entertainment industry in Blackpool. Cyril's collection was donated to Blackpool Council by his family in 2009 and it has become a fantastic public resource for research into Blackpool's rich entertainment history.
Viewing must be booked in advance. To book an appointment, email [email protected] or call 01253 478090.
