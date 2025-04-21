Red pandas, seals and tigers were just some of the many animals playing with a large Easter egg with treats inside.
Take a look at some fab pics.
An adorable pair of meerkats inspect an Easter egg. Photo: Blackpool Zoo
This seal was loving the Easter break. Photo: Blackpool Zoo
Zebras inspect the goods. Photo: Blackpool Zoo
An egg to match their colouring! Photo: Blackpool Zoo
What way does that song go again... Photo: Blackpool Zoo
A inquisitive lemur. Photo: Blackpool Zoo
