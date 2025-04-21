9 adorable pics of Blackpool Zoo animals enjoying some Easter egg fun

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
Blackpool Zoo has shared some adorable video footage of animals enjoying some Easter egg fun.

Red pandas, seals and tigers were just some of the many animals playing with a large Easter egg with treats inside.

Take a look at some fab pics.

An adorable pair of meerkats inspect an Easter egg.

An adorable pair of meerkats inspect an Easter egg. Photo: Blackpool Zoo

This seal was loving the Easter break.

This seal was loving the Easter break. Photo: Blackpool Zoo

Zebras inspect the goods.

Zebras inspect the goods. Photo: Blackpool Zoo

An egg to match their colouring!

An egg to match their colouring! Photo: Blackpool Zoo

What way does that song go again...

What way does that song go again... Photo: Blackpool Zoo

A inquisitive lemur.

A inquisitive lemur. Photo: Blackpool Zoo

