A pub company in Lancashire has slashed its prices with the launch of Tax-Free Mondays.

The Seafood Pub Company, the owner of six sites in Lancashire, will be deducting the value of the VAT from their food and VAT and Duty from all pints and half pints, large and regular glasses of wine and double and single gins.

It will happen every Monday until the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announces her Autumn Budget on October 30.

The Tax-Free Monday offer means a pint of Peroni will go down from £5.90 to £4.50, a large glass of house wine will be reduced from £8.10 to £6.33, and a single gin drops from £3.95 to £3.06.

Meanwhile, with VAT removed from food, haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce will cost £14.58 instead of £17.50, a 10oz rib-eye steak with chips, mushrooms, tomato and watercress goes down from £29.95 to £24.96, and it will be £12.46 instead of £14.95 for a sweet potato and red lentil curry with basmati rice, tender-stem broccoli and flatbread.

The pub group have also announced a longer-term scheme to reward their regulars – the SPC Membership, a loyalty programme that will allow customers to earn points for every pound they spend, all year round.

It's free to join and open to everybody, allowing points to be earned on food, drink and accommodation.

Points turn into currency, £1 equals 5p back, and in addition to points, customers will receive exclusive rewards and discounts.

The more points built up and more frequent visits mean progression to Silver and Gold Membership status, where even more rewards and greater discounts are then available.

Just for signing up to SPC Membership, customers will earn a £5 voucher.

Joycelyn Neve, managing director, said: “Our regular guests are just as much a part of the family as the team at the Seafood Pub Company.

“We appreciate the loyal custom they show us all year round and we wanted to offer something back, both short and longer-term, to thank them.

“At a time when the cost of living is affecting everyone, removing taxes on our products every Monday to our members will hopefully encourage people to treat themselves to a meal or a few drinks with family and friends – and we will absorb the tax they would normally pay.”

The six Seafood Pub Company properties in Lancashire are The Alma Inn (Laneshawbridge), The Forest (Fence), The Derby Arms (Longridge), The Farmers Arms (Great Eccleston), The Fenwick (Claughton), The Hesketh Arms (Rufford) and The Fleece (Addingham).

For more details and to join, simply visit www.seafoodpubcompany.com/loyalty