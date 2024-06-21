Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sand artist created a portrait of Nigel Farage on the beach in Blackpool as the Reform UK leader visited the resort.

The portrait, which was shared by @ByDonkeys on X, was created on the beach near Comedy Carpet on Thursday.

A message also read: “Nigel Farage. Friend of Putin. Enemy of the NHS.”

The post garnered nearly 40,000 likes and was shared 13,000 times.

The portrait was shared by @ByDonkeys on X (Credit: @ByDonkeys) | @ByDonkeys

One person wrote: “What a phenomenal piece of campaign advertisement for Farage.”

Another added: “Brilliant as always.”

The politician ended Thursday at the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool where about 600 supporters gathered to see him speak.

He entered the conference room to Eminem song Without Me, which features the lyrics “Guess who’s back, back again?”, and sang along as the audience stood and applauded.

Pyrotechnics which were seen on stage when rehearsals took place earlier in the day failed to go off.

Mr Farage greeted his audience by saying “Guess who’s back” before appealing for them to stream the rapper’s song.

He said: “Please, please stream on Spotify, Without You (sic) from Eminem and give them some support.

“Because, though I’m normally an original thinker, we did nick it and they deserve a bit of support, so please do that.”

He urged the audience to be part of a “much-needed revolt against the failed political establishment”.

He said: “We are unashamedly patriotic, we tell it how it is, we believe we can bring radical change, better change to our country over the course of the next few years.”

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK delivers a speech on June 20, 2024 in Blackpool (Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eminem’s song was played for a second time as Mr Farage clapped along and waved to the crowd at the end of his speech.

Mr Farage spent the afternoon in Blackpool, where he unveiled a poster declaring the number of migrants crossing the Channel was a “national security emergency” and then watched part of England’s game against Denmark in the Armfield Club.

Earlier in the day, the politician took part in some clay pigeon shooting after meeting supporters at outdoor activity centre Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire.

He hit four of the clay pigeon targets before being asked to pose for photos.

He refused to point a gun at photographers, saying: “Never point a gun, even in jest.”

Filming a TikTok while holding the shotgun open over his arm, he said: “Shooting, provided it’s safe, under supervision, if you haven’t done it go shoot some clays. Fun.”

He arrived at the location in a helicopter which landed in a nearby field.

Speaking to Reform supporters in Cheshire, the party leader said “something remarkable” was happening with younger voters.

The politician ended Thursday at the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool where about 600 supporters gathered to see him speak (Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

He said: “We are not doing well with millennials. The 25 to 35s we’re not doing well with, but Generation Z, Gen Z, the 15 to 25s, something remarkable, I mean truly remarkable, is happening.

“Our support in that age bracket is rapidly, and I mean rapidly, going up.

“The following I’ve built up on TikTok, Instagram, those sort of accounts is amazing.”

He was greeted with cheers and whooping from the crowd of supporters when he said he had been voted the sexiest party leader by a website called illicitencounters.com.

He also said football supporters at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany had been “wearing Farage masks”.