As the race to the polls continues Sir Kier Starmer, leader of the national Labour Party, pens a message directly to the people of Blackpool.

When I visited Blackpool last year, I heard from locals about the awful impact antisocial behaviour was having on their lives. No wonder people are worried – over the past year alone in Blackpool, shoplifting has shot up by 54%, whilst drug offences have increased by almost 10%.

Throughout my working life, when I was Chief Prosecutor and since I came into politics, people have tried to tell me that antisocial behaviour is ‘petty crime’. People call it ‘low level’, as if it’s insignificant and unimportant.

It is not. Ask anyone who stays at home in the evening because they’re scared to walk down their street. Ask parents who worry about their children, or shop workers who face the shocking rise in anti-social behaviour at work.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

And the stats are shocking. More than a third of the public has experienced or witnessed antisocial behaviour in the last year alone. That’s 20 million people. Almost a quarter of the public says antisocial behaviour is a big problem in their local area – a record high.

Antisocial behaviour breaks down the respect and trust that communities like Blackpool rely on to thrive.

So when I came back to Blackpool a couple of months ago, I spoke about how a Labour government would restore those values of trust and respect. We’ll crack down on antisocial behaviour – whether that’s on the streets or in the workplace.

That starts with community policing. Under the Tories, policing on our streets has been decimated. There are nearly 10,000 fewer officers and PCSOs in our neighbourhoods than 10 years ago.

A Labour government will take back our streets. We’ll put 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs back on the beat. We’ll give them tough new powers to crack down on those who are causing havoc on their highstreets.

We’ll have tough new Respect Orders for repeat offenders, with power of arrest on breach. Fast-track Public Space Protection Orders will stamp out public drinking and drug use. And we’ll make fly-tippers clear up their own mess.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Finally, we’ll have a new Young Futures programme in local communities to prevent young people being drawn into crime in the first place. We’ll make sure they have the opportunities they need to succeed in life. We’ll have new youth mentors for children and young people most vulnerable to crime, mental health professionals in schools and mental health hubs in every community.

This is a changed Labour Party. We have a clear and costed plan for economic stability, 13,000 more police, cheaper bills with Great British Energy, secure borders with a new Border Security Command, 40,000 extra NHS appointments each week to slash waiting lists, and 6,500 new teachers in our children’s schools.

This is the choice on offer at this election.

An end to the disrespect and broken trust the Tories have presided over for the past 14 years.