San Carlo issues statement following rumours they are opening new branch in Lytham St Annes
Over the past few days, rumours have been circulating on social media that San Carlo is in talks to take over the former Lloyd’s Bank on Market Square.
The Gazette approached the award-winning chain to see if there were any truth to these rumours and San Carlo has now issued a response.
What has San Carlo said?
A spokesperson for San Carlo told the Gazette: “We are not buying the restaurant in Lytham St Annes. We are unsure where this rumour has come from as we were never approached about the site.”
When asked if the rumour may have come about as San Carlo is generally looking to expand into Lytham St Annes, again this was denied by the brand.
The San Carlo spokesperson confirmed “we have no plans to open in Lytham at all” before adding that the firm are “very confused as to where this has come from.”
Where are the closest San Carlos?
There are currently three San Carlo restaurants in the North West in Manchester, Liverpool and Alderly Edge in Cheshire.
Manchester is also home to a futher four San Carlo ‘concept restaurants’ as well as a Champagne bar in the Trafford Centre.
What happened to the Lloyd’s Bank in Lytham St Annes?
The Lloyd’s Bank in Market Square permanently shut in October 2022 citing a reduction in footfall as the reason for its closure.
Numerous planning applications for the site have since been submitted to Fylde Council.
The latest application, submitted by an agent, was granted in January 2024 for permission to make alterations to form an enlarged window and external door openings within existing archways, to replace existing windows and external doors, and to install two conservation roof lights to the existing south facing pitched roof.
