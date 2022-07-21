Lloyds Bank announces closure in Lytham as customer numbers fall

Lloyds Bank in Market Square will permanently shut down on October 31 – the latest in a long list of closures announced by the banking giant.

A Lloyds spokesman said: “Visits to our Lytham branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank in different ways. When the branch closes in October, customers can continue to bank with us at the Post Office and can access cash at a number of free ATMs nearby."

The company recently announced that 90 of its branches across the UK are to close by September as more customers turn to online banking. Among these is the Lloyds Bank in Market Place, Poulton, which is set to close on August 3.

Lloyds Bank in Lytham

In 2021, Lloyds became the last bank still operating in Lytham following the closure of the Santander branch on Clifton Street.

Its closure means that the town will have lost all seven of its banks in as many years, with RBS shutting down in 2015, Natwest and HSBC in 2017, and Barclays in 2019.

Lloyds said that 75 per cent of its customers already use other ways of banking, such as phone or internet banking.

Lytham customers who do not use internet banking will be directed to the Post Office on Park Street, which offers everyday banking services, access to cash, and the paying-in of cheques.

The nearest free-to-use ATM is 0.08 miles away, and there are five free to use ATMs within one mile of the closing branch.