Lytham St Annes, Warton & Wrea Green planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (April 1 and April 7).
Across the Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new electric car chargers at a Morrisons supermarket, the conversion of a shop into a flat and changes to already approved housing developments amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.
