Newly released RSPCA figures have revealed a significant rise in animal cruelty reports over the summer period - with Lancashire the sixth most cruelest county with a 4 per cent increase.

The shocking new figures show a massive 33 per cent annual increase in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period across England and Wales - with reports on the rise in Lancashire too.

The animal welfare charity has released the startling new statistics today as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - showing the side of this season which many people don’t see - when animal cruelty reports peak.

In June, July and August last year across England and Wales the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887 the year before - showing an increase by a third.

On average it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call every two minutes the line was open.

In Lancashire the number of cruelty reports over the summer months increased from 874 (2023) to 915 reports last year - a 4 per cent increase.

The RSPCA launched an appeal for information in the county after four kittens were dumped in a shopping bag in a litter bin in Penwortham with their umbilical cords still attached.

They were discovered on 17 April after a passerby heard noises coming from a bin next to a wooded area on Hill Road South, between Stricklands Lane and Abbot Meadow.

The kittens, who were only around two to three days old, had been wrapped in a blanket and would have died if they hadn’t been found when they were. The three females and one male received round-the-clock care and are now thriving and will be available for rehoming soon.

To highlight the work the charity is doing to help animals in need a new video - starring singer Alesha Dixon - has been produced which features four pets rescued by the RSPCA from horrific circumstances.

Alesha, who is a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “The RSPCA’s rescue and rehabilitation work gives victims of cruelty another chance of a happy life.

“I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA’s staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need.

“It really made me feel I was helping their work in providing a voice to animals who cannot speak up about the cruelty they may be facing.”

The RSPCA fears the surge in summer cruelty is due partly to a fall-out following the increase in pet ownership around the Covid pandemic - while longer summer days when more people are out and about means more people are likely to witness incidents of violence.

But according to a new YouGov survey 78 per cent of UK adults are unaware that most cases of animal cruelty are reported in England and Wales during the summer.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, an expert in cruelty cases, added: “We don’t know for sure why cruelty peaks at this time of year, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence.

“This year, sadly, we fear the trend will continue and we are busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.

“Many are broken by violence - not just physically but mentally - and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Summer Cruelty Appeal click HERE.