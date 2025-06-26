With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Major and Rocky.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Major
Say hello to beautiful energetic 10-month-old spaniel Major. When he is out, he loves nothing more than running around a field and playing fetch with his favourite toy- a tennis ball. Major would benefit from an adult only home for now, and a home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Topsy
Topsy is a loveable one-year-old domestic short hair. She will gladly come over when called, meowing along the way. She isn't fazed by new people and will actively interact with anyone she can get attention from! Topsy is quite a chill girl and loves to be in her bed and accept fuss. She is looking for a home with no other cats, but could live with another dog, and children aged 7+ Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Phoenix
Meet friendly and playful two-year-old spaniel Phoenix. She is inquisitive, although slightly nervous of everything around her, when she is out, she loves being in an open space, playing with her toys and having a good sniff and explore. She could live in a home with dog savvy children aged 14+, and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Pearl
This little angel is called Pearl and she's a one-year old white and tabby, domestic short hair. Her favourite things to do are sleeping/chilling, watch the world go by and having lots of strokes/fuss. She likes to be groomed, meet new people and doesn’t mind being picked up but not for long before she tries to get away. She isn’t a fan of other cats so would be better of being the only cat in the household. She needs a home with no other animals and could live with cat savvy children aged 6+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Nala
Nala is our bouncy two-year-old female Staffy Cross. She very much enjoys her food and will do anything for it. No matter the treat she will pull out all the tricks, this clever girl knows how to sit, paw and knows her own name. She is also really good at coming back to you when called. She is is best suited to a home with dog savvy children aged 16+ due to her boisterous nature and could potentially live with another dog that matches her energy. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Buster
Buster is a clever 10-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is young at heart and will still be able to keep up with you! This handsome man is a lovely affectionate boy who enjoys having human interaction. He very much enjoys being the centre of attention and will happily let you give him some fuss, he isn’t bothered about meeting new people as long as they give him some attention. He would be bested suited to a home with dog savvy children aged 6 and over, and for him to be the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
