Kevin Banks is thoroughly enjoying living in Blackpool after retiring to the resort earlier this year - particularly as he is visited by the seaside’s most notorious resident!

The 67-year-old relocated to Central Drive following retirement from business in Bolton and has been equally charmed and intrigued by a particular daily visitor.

'Where's my food human' - Sam the seagull doing his daily tapping for food | Kevin Banks

One day he heard a tapping at the window and saw a seagull through the glass. His first instinct was offer it some food which it gratefully accepted and eventually flew away.

He thought nothing more of it until the following day, when it appeared again, and continued tapping at the window.

The same routine has followed daily for at least a week, leaving Kevin baffled.

Kevin has fed the spoilt seagull bread, some chicken leftovers and even some Emmental cheese and is happy to keep the food coming as long as the gull, which he has named Sam, keeps calling | Dan Martino/National World

Intrigued by his new friend, Kevin said: “Is this normal behaviour by a seagull? Does this happen elsewhere at the seaside?”

RSPCA Scientific Officer Rebecca Machin added: “While a gull tapping a window might be quite unusual, this behaviour may not be as strange as it first seems.

“This gull may have pecked at the glass out of curiosity to start with; perhaps it saw its reflection or a movement from the light reflecting off the glass, and tapped at the window to find out more.”

“Once the resident saw this happening and kindly started leaving food, the gull realised it was onto a good thing.

“Gulls are very intelligent birds, and it wouldn’t have taken long for it to learn that pecking the window resulted in being given food.”