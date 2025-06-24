Where's my food human? - adorable seagull named Sam taps on same Lancashire house every day to demand food

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 18:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Kevin Banks is thoroughly enjoying living in Blackpool after retiring to the resort earlier this year - particularly as he is visited by the seaside’s most notorious resident!

The 67-year-old relocated to Central Drive following retirement from business in Bolton and has been equally charmed and intrigued by a particular daily visitor.

'Where's my food human' - Sam the seagull doing his daily tapping for foodplaceholder image
'Where's my food human' - Sam the seagull doing his daily tapping for food | Kevin Banks

One day he heard a tapping at the window and saw a seagull through the glass. His first instinct was offer it some food which it gratefully accepted and eventually flew away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He thought nothing more of it until the following day, when it appeared again, and continued tapping at the window.

The same routine has followed daily for at least a week, leaving Kevin baffled.

Kevin has fed the spoilt seagull bread, some chicken leftovers and even some Emmental cheese and is happy to keep the food coming as long as the gull, which he has named Sam, keeps callingplaceholder image
Kevin has fed the spoilt seagull bread, some chicken leftovers and even some Emmental cheese and is happy to keep the food coming as long as the gull, which he has named Sam, keeps calling | Dan Martino/National World

He has fed the spoilt seagull bread, some chicken leftovers and even some Emmental cheese and is happy to keep the food coming as long as the gull, which he has named Sam, keeps calling.

Intrigued by his new friend, Kevin said: “Is this normal behaviour by a seagull? Does this happen elsewhere at the seaside?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RSPCA Scientific Officer Rebecca Machin added: “While a gull tapping a window might be quite unusual, this behaviour may not be as strange as it first seems.

“This gull may have pecked at the glass out of curiosity to start with; perhaps it saw its reflection or a movement from the light reflecting off the glass, and tapped at the window to find out more.”

“Once the resident saw this happening and kindly started leaving food, the gull realised it was onto a good thing.

“Gulls are very intelligent birds, and it wouldn’t have taken long for it to learn that pecking the window resulted in being given food.”

Related topics:BlackpoolSeagulls

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice