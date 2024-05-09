Road closures and essential info ahead of this weekend's Beaverbrook's Blackpool 10k Fun Run
The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is nearly here.
The annual event, in aid of Trinity Hospice, will take place on Sunday, setting off outside the Savoy Hotel at 11am.
Road closures
The promenade will be closed to traffic between Northumberland Avenue and Burlington Road West on Sunday between 7.30am-4pm
Diversion Routes
Northbound - Promenade, Starr Gate, Squires Gate Lane, St Annes Road, Waterloo Road, Oxford Square, Whitegate Drive, Devonshire Road, Warbreck Hill Road, Holmfield Road, Northumberland Avenue, Queens Promenade.
Southbound - Queens Promenade, Northumberland Avenue, Holmfield Road, Warbreck Hill Road, Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive, Oxford Square, Waterloo Road, St Annes Road, Squires Gate Lane, Starr Gate, Promenade.
What’s it all about?
The event, now in its 41st year, raises money for the Trinity Hospice, Last year more than 1,500 runners raised £65,000 for the charity, and over the past decade, £639,454 has been raised.
The money helps to support Trinity’s night-time service, Hospice at Home, as well as provide some day-time care in people’s homes and care homes, helping to support people as they reach the end of their lives wherever they chose to be.
Last minute entries
Online entries are now closed, but you can sign up on the day from 9am. Just go inside the Savoy Hotel (start and finishing point) to register.