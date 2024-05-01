Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s not long to go until this year’s Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run - the event takes place on Sunday, May 12

If you’ve entered, considering it, or even just going to watch, here’s a handy guide to the most important issues:

Where does the event start and finish?

The event start and finishes outside the Savoy Hotel, Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9SJ.

What time does the run start?

The start time is 11am on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The event HQ- located inside the Savoy Hotel- will be open from 9am though. Here you'll find all things registration, participant packs, merchandise and bag drop. There will also be a warm up and speeches just before 11am.

What is the route?

From the Savoy, the route heads south along the Promenade passing Blackpool Tower, the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach. The turning point is near the Big Blue Hotel and run back towards the Savoy to collect your medal.

Last year’s 40th anniversary Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Is the event timed?

Yes. You will receive a disposable tag which you attach to your trainer - the chip will register the time as you run over mats at the start and finish lines. The chip timing system is provided by Sports Timing Solutions. The times will be available via our website shortly after the event and will also be printed in the Blackpool Gazette.

Is there a time limit?

Yes, all runners will get two hours to complete the run.

What should I wear?

Wear whatever you feel comfortable running in. The first 500 runners to register will also receive the official limited edition t-shirt. If you missed out and you'd like to buy one of our new bespoke Trinity running vest and cycling jerseys, visit the online shop. In the interest of safety, people wearing roller skates will not be allowed to participate.

Is the event suitable for all abilities?

This event is a fun run and runners of all abilities are welcome, however the minimum age is 11 years old. All 11-15 years must be accompanied by a participating adult over the age of 18 years. Organisers will reserve a section at the front of the race for runners expecting to finish in under 40 minutes.

Can I take part in a wheelchair?

Yes. But if you’re planning to do this, please contact the fundraising team beforehand by telephoning 01253 952556 or by emailing [email protected]

Where should I park?

Limited parking is available on nearby streets. Please give yourself plenty of time to park and where possible car share or use public transport. The tram stops directly outside the Savoy Hotel should you be using it.

Are there any toilets or places to get changed after the run?

Toilets are available, but there are no designated changing or showering facilities available at this event.

I have a medical condition - do I have to let you know beforehand?

No, but please ensure you complete the medical information on the reverse of your entry number. First aid is available, should it be needed - both en-route and at the finish line. Marshals will also be able to assist you if needs be. Please speak to your nearest first aider or marshal if you are in need of assistance. Will refreshments be provided?

There will be water stations at the halfway and finish points but we recommend you fetch your own with you.

What’s it all about?

The annual Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run raises money for Trinity Hospice. Last year more than 1,500 runners raised £65,000 for the charity. The money helps to support Trinity’s night-time service, Hospice at Home, as well as provide some day-time care in people’s homes and care homes, helping to support people as they reach the end of their lives wherever they chose to be.

